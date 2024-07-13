Sciencast Management LP Invests $210,000 in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Maximus by 926.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Maximus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

MMS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.72. 282,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,112. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.39. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.75. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

