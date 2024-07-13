Sciencast Management LP Invests $349,000 in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,485 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in KBR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 118,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in KBR during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 465.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in KBR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

KBR Trading Up 0.9 %

KBR stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 718,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,126. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

