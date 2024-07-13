Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. CrowdStrike makes up 1.0% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $371.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,904. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 700.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

