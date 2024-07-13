Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 9,630.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 154.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crane NXT by 30.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Stock Performance

CXT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.14. 421,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,692. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.73. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crane NXT

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.