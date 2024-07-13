Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,991 Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $125.56. 477,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.59. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.09.

Read Our Latest Report on CHH

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.