Sciencast Management LP Sells 6,717 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 95.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.4 %

SKX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

