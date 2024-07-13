Sciencast Management LP Takes $288,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vistra by 90.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 155,533 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 23.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,155,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VST. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.
Vistra Stock Down 0.3 %
VST stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,239,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $107.24.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.37%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
