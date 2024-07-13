Sciencast Management LP Takes $288,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vistra by 90.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 155,533 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 23.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,155,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VST. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Down 0.3 %

VST stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,239,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.