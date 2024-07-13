Sciencast Management LP Takes $465,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in International Paper by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $94,913,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after buying an additional 352,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 413.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 436,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after buying an additional 351,559 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $26,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $147,054 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,594,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,055. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

