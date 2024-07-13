Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in American States Water by 1,558.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in American States Water by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in American States Water by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.55. The stock had a trading volume of 145,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,506. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at $257,937.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $543,805.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

