Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 406.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Service Co. International by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,064. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

