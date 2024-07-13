Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $84.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Get Sempra alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 101.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after buying an additional 31,334,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sempra by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,668 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sempra by 5,279.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $64,994,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.