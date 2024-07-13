Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:SVNDF – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 11.97 and last traded at 12.34. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.60.

Seven & i Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is 21.52.

About Seven & i

(Get Free Report)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.