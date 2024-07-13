SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,292,792 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 15,714.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,301,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,292,792 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $22,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. 3,348,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,684. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on PK

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.