SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 16,500 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,155,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.79. The company had a trading volume of 146,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $100.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

