SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 21,641 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 174.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %
BLK stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $827.97. 677,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,662. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $787.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $793.09. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $915.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.