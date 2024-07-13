SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 21,641 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 174.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

BLK stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $827.97. 677,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,662. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $787.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $793.09. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $915.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.67.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

