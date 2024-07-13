SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 252.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,288,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,660. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

