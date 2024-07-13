SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 264.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,453 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after buying an additional 8,348,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,259,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $149.44.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,937,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

