SG Americas Securities LLC Has $15.83 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,485 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,425. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average is $94.44. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

