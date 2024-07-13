SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 497.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $13.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.13. 1,885,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,060. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $587.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at $791,618,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,491 shares of company stock worth $28,092,844 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.69.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

