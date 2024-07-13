SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.24 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 169,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBE stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,456. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

