SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744,067 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of NIO worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of NIO by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

NIO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 51,797,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,824,644. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.86. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.