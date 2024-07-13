SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 834,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maplebear by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CART traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. 1,915,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,249,735. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70.

Insider Activity

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $369,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 576,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,330,839.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $280,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,556,877.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $369,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 576,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,330,839.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,863 shares of company stock worth $3,367,121. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CART. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Maplebear Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

