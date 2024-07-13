SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $9 Million Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 132,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Wayfair at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wayfair by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after purchasing an additional 962,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,014,000 after purchasing an additional 273,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $47,374,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wayfair by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 764,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,169,000 after purchasing an additional 119,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,595,000 after buying an additional 39,545 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $250,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $250,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $682,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,522.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,779 shares of company stock worth $3,331,694. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,494,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,420. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on W. Mizuho began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

