Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF comprises 0.5% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,252,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Europe ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.88. The company had a trading volume of 269,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,235. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

