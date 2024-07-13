Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988,509 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,302 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $66,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Shell by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Shell by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after purchasing an additional 848,104 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Shell by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,132,000 after purchasing an additional 793,136 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,420,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,920,000 after purchasing an additional 477,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,388. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $231.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

