SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 339.6% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SHF Stock Performance

SHF stock remained flat at $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 48,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.16. SHF has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. SHF had a negative net margin of 79.25% and a negative return on equity of 50.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SHF

SHF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SHF stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SHF Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SHFS Free Report ) by 158.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of SHF worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

