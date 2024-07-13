Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Up 1,350.0% in June

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGIOY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. 138,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.08 million during the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 37.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.