Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rises By 100.0%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ELUXY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

