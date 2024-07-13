Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Drops By 41.2%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Associated British Foods Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $35.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97.

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

