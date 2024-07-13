Short Interest in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Increases By 85.1%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bogota Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

BSBK traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.93. 3,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796. The company has a market cap of $91.89 million, a PE ratio of -138.57 and a beta of 0.52. Bogota Financial has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

