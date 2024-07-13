Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Drops By 97.9%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CareCloud Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CareCloud stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. 4,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,609. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

