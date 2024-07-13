Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Drops By 97.9%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CareCloud Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of CareCloud stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. 4,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,609. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.
About CareCloud
