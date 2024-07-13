Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Expands By 175.6%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 175.6% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
CNFinance Stock Up 1.4 %
CNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 12,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,096. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 436.40, a current ratio of 532.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
CNFinance Company Profile
