Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Expands By 175.6%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 175.6% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CNFinance Stock Up 1.4 %

CNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 12,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,096. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 436.40, a current ratio of 532.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.