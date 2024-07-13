Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Declines By 59.9%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the June 15th total of 226,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLPBY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,875. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $959.05 million for the quarter. Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coloplast A/S will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend

About Coloplast A/S

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

