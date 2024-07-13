Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Declines By 59.9%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the June 15th total of 226,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Coloplast A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS CLPBY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,875. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $959.05 million for the quarter. Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coloplast A/S will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend
About Coloplast A/S
Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coloplast A/S
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.