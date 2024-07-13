Short Interest in CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Declines By 70.0%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 641,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CV Sciences Price Performance

Shares of CVSI remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 284,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,366. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

CV Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.