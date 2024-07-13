Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Expands By 325.9%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 325.9% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Dundee Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dundee stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.96. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 43.19 and a quick ratio of 43.19. Dundee has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.04.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

