Short Interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Increases By 582.1%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 582.1% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MSN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 46,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,373. Emerson Radio has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

