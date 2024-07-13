Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Grows By 400.0%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of FATBB opened at $4.71 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter.
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.
