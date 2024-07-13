Short Interest in Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Declines By 98.3%

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the June 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fortescue Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 61,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,651. Fortescue has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15.
About Fortescue
