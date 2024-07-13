Short Interest in FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Declines By 93.8%

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FullNet Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FULO remained flat at $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. FullNet Communications has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.41.

FullNet Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

