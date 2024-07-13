Short Interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Declines By 88.9%

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABWGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Grab

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grab stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABWFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,502,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Grab accounts for about 0.0% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRABW stock remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,966. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Grab has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.50.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.