Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Drops By 96.8%

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 75,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. JBS has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. JBS had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.56%.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

