Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Grows By 97.9%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Down 27.8 %

Shares of KZIA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,340,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. Kazia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,475,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 15.15% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

