Short Interest in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Increases By 300.0%

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,822 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,147,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 603,686 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 795,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 586,463 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 82.8% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 180,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 81,832 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance

Shares of MCAA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.68. 2,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,506. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

