Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Decreases By 77.8%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OXSQG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.90. 1,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

Get Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.