Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Grows By 377.2%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 377.2% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Quhuo Stock Performance
Shares of QH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Quhuo has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.
About Quhuo
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quhuo
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.