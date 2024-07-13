Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Grows By 377.2%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 377.2% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Quhuo Stock Performance

Shares of QH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Quhuo has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

Get Quhuo alerts:

About Quhuo

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.