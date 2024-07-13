Short Interest in Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Grows By 781.0%

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 781.0% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Redeia Corporación Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. Redeia Corporación has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Get Redeia Corporación alerts:

Redeia Corporación Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.2784 dividend. This is a boost from Redeia Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

About Redeia Corporación

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redeia Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redeia Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.