Short Interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Drops By 20.6%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBLK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBLK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. 1,161,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,896. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.96. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

