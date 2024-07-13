Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Drops By 24.1%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 193,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Synchronoss Technologies

In related news, Director Laurie Harris sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $31,018.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,176 shares of company stock worth $72,006 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,824 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.26. 12,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.52 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

