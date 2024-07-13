Short Interest in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Decreases By 22.9%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Texas Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Anthony Scavuzzo purchased 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,324.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Haskell Strange sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $27,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Scavuzzo purchased 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,324.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,258 shares in the company, valued at $978,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,487 shares of company stock worth $106,209 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

TCBS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. 369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 million and a P/E ratio of -17.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Texas Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.60) million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 13.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

