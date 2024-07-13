Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Increases By 641.7%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 641.7% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TILT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 256,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,259. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. TILT has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. The company operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. It also produces, cultivates, and sells cannabis products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

